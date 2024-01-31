Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $780.13 million and $25.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.