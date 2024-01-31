Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $304.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.88), with a volume of 160841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($3.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of £279.65 million, a PE ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.30.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

