KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.52. KeyCorp shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 3,236,977 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

