Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNTK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNTK

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.70. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.