Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 289,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

