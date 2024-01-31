Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 142670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 289,800 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

