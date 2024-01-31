Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 142670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $669.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
