KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 3.9% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $13.20 on Wednesday, hitting $582.15. 149,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.05 and a 200 day moving average of $515.69. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

