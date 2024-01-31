KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 3,287 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,942,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

