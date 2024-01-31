KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 14.9 %

ROK traded down $45.65 on Wednesday, hitting $261.57. 2,195,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,921. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

