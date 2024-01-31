KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $236.79. The stock had a trading volume of 276,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,429. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.