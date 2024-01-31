KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,432 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

CAT stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.04. The stock had a trading volume of 638,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,927. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $305.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

