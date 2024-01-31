KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 478,440 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,000. Kenvue makes up about 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

