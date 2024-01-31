KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.69. 522,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.37. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.