Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 3.6%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 2,750,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,174,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,589,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.