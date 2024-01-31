Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

KEP opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

