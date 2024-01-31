Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KEP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %
KEP opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korea Electric Power
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.