Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $935.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

