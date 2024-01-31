Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Leafly stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leafly will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
