Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

AVDL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 289,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

