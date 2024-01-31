Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,290. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

