Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,985 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $173,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. 507,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,878. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

