Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,689 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at about $9,228,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 13,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.77 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $72.77.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

