Leuthold Group LLC Has $479,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.1% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 30,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 58,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

DAL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,217,004. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

