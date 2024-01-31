Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 165,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,916. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

