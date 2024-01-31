Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

