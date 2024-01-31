Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 11,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,495. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

