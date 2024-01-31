Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 64,818 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Wipro by 2,845,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 46.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 82.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Trading Up 1.6 %

WIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 285,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

