Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,938,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XRT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. 1,977,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The company has a market cap of $466.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $75.77.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.