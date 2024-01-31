Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.59. 4,104,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

