Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,945. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

