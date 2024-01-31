Leuthold Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 258,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,898,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MSM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,923. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,177 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.



