Leuthold Group LLC Sells 672 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,399,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,845,418. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

