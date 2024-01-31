Leuthold Group LLC Sells 807 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 33,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,549. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

