Leuthold Group LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 1,238,893 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,516,000 after purchasing an additional 254,821 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 182,370 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 216,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.60.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
