LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $113.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

