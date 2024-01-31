Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Linde were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Linde Price Performance
Linde stock opened at $407.85 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Linde
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- IBM stock jumps to 10-year high on accelerated AI growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.