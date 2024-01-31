Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Linde stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.82. The company had a trading volume of 203,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.52 and its 200-day moving average is $391.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.