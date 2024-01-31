Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Down 0.0 %
Linde stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.82. The company had a trading volume of 203,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.52 and its 200-day moving average is $391.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Linde Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
