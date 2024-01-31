LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 18.34%.
LINKBANCORP Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.
LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP
About LINKBANCORP
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
