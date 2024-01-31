Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 90,676 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $306.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.99. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

