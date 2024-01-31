Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.89. 28,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.12. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

