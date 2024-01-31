Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LFUS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.50. 6,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.12. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $231,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $212,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.