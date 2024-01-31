LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
LivaNova Stock Performance
LivaNova stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 995.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LivaNova
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.