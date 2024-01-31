Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $23.87. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 40,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

