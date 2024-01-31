LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.91. LSB Industries shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 142,539 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXU. UBS Group lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

LSB Industries Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth $15,567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $15,183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 966.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 591,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

