Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.960-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $16.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.73. The company had a trading volume of 725,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,974. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 57.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 250.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.