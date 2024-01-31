LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lowered by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 187,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.