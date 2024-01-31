M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,683,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 7,672,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,066,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

