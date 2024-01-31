Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $50.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBUU. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $847.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.