ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. 212,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

