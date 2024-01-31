Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

