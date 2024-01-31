Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CRM traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $283.34. 1,036,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,601. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29. The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day moving average of $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.